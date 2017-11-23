Bigg Boss 11 Nov 22 written update: Arshi asks why it’s okay for Priyank to roam in his underwear but not her

Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 continued with what is undoubtedly the worst courtroom drama we have ever seen. The allegations kept piling and witnesses kept turning hostile, often at the expense of general courtesy.

The episode began with where we left the contestants on Tuesday - Priyank Sharma and Arshi Khan continued fighting when the former asked the latter to list the ‘things’ she thinks he has done. All Arshi could come up with was that she’ll beat him with a shoe. Not even remotely the right answer but we would be lying if we told you we were expecting anything else.

However, Priyank managed to be the most annoying person present in a room (that also had Arshi) by lying on the floor and asking Arshi for that shoe beating she promised earlier. Arshi still wouldn’t let go of people judging her for tearing her clothes but accepting a semi-nude Priyank working out in his underwear. ‘Maryada Purshottam’ Hiten Tejwani also lost his cool, slamming dining tables and screaming at the top of his lungs to get others to stop screaming at the top of their lungs.

But to no avail.

Arshi then decided she didn’t like a world where she hasn’t called Hina Khan a ‘pagal aurat’ in the last half an hour and so she found her in a bathroom to do just that. The very impressionable Arshi was under the impression that Hina decided she would Google Arshi’s Pune-Goa case the first thing when she steps out of the house. She confronted Hina about it but without ever letting her know what she was confronting her about...Will it be called a confrontation then?

Anyway, Hina had no idea what Arshi was going on about but decided to not let go of a scream-fest opportunity.

The contestants then rounded up for the third and final round of the courtroom luxury budget task. This time, Vikas Gupta took the lead and accused Hina of not helping out Arshi when her friend and Salman Khan’s least favourite ‘dog’ Zubair Khan would call her names.

Hina told him she did whatever she could to stop him but then they dug up instances of when she laughed when someone farted in someone else’s face, roaming around in bikinis (monokinis), women tearing blouses (and not wearing one in the first place), putting human feaces in buckets, people peeing on national television and a lot more stuff that seemed to have come straight off a Marquis DeSade toilet paper.

Ultimately, Hina was declared the winner and Hiten was given his rightful divorce. Hurray!

