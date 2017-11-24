Bigg Boss 11 Nov 23 written update: Puneesh calls Sapna illiterate, she brands him ugly

Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss didn’t really offer much. Contestants lost their luxury budget task, Sapna Choudhary fought with Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra while Akash Dadlani lost a friend.

The episode began with contestants prepping for one final round of the courtroom luxury budget task but Bigg Boss announced that the task was over and told judges Bandgi and Sapna to choose a winning side. The two fought among themselves to save their teams and couldn’t reach a conclusion.

Sapna and Puneesh got into a fight during the task wherein they shouted at and asked each other to shut up. Puneesh called her ‘anpadh’ (uneducated) and she just called him ugly.

After the spat, Vikas Gupta complained that Hina Khan accused him of looking for reasons to touch her. Hina didn’t understand what he was talking about.

Hiten Tejwani seemed to have switched sides and was found chilling with Vikas, Arshi Khan and others late at night.

The next day, Akash began prepping for the task to select the next captain of the house, something he has forever wanted. He asked almost everyone to vote for him.

Bigg Boss asked the housemates to choose five contestants who performed the best on the luxury budget task. They chose Arshi, Hiten, Vikas and Shilpa. Hina got angry at Akash for choosing Shilpa even when he asked her to vote for him.

To win captaincy, the final five had to take part in yet another task. Their placards were set up in the garden area and the non-selected inmates had to eliminate the one they don’t want to see as captain by spraying paint on their placard. Luv Tyagi went after Vikas and Priyank Sharma eliminated Arshi quite harshly.

Akash expressed hopes that his friend Puneesh would eliminate Hiten, but he wasn’t too sure if he wanted to. Akash lost his cool and began screaming at him by the end of the episode.

