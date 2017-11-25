Bigg Boss 11 Nov 25 written update: Salman slams body and age shaming but Akash manages to irritate him, actor storms off

Salman Khan began Saturday’s episode of Weekend Ka Waar bringing Puneesh Sharma to the kachara. He is faced with questions from the host as well as allegations from his co-contestants.

During the discussion, Salman slammed Sapna Choudhary for calling Puneesh a “33 saal ka buddha”. “Agar wo 33 saal me buddha hai to mai kya hu yaar?,” the Bollywood actor quipped. Hina alleged that Puneesh said, “Teri umar dhal gai hai, mai bandgi ke saath hi rahunga.”

“Ye tum log Jaat, Punjabi, Gujjar, Bhopal se hoon, Punjab se hoon, kya karte rehte ho? What rubbish is going on in this house? Is this where the country is going? Aaplog is country ke padhe likhe youth ho,” an infuriated Salman said.

Salman then called Priyank Sharma to the katghara and said he may not be a villain for the housemates, but he is one for him. During the captaincy task, Priyank had said that Shilpa is not worthy of the captain’s role as she is “fat and can’t run around”. Salman asked Priyank about his mom, chided him for fat-shaming a woman who does maximum household chores and also performs most of the kitchen duties. He also slammed Hina Khan for listening to it all and not reacting..

Salman Khan slams Priyank. (Colors)

He further told Priyank, “Tumne kaun sa season dekha? Armaan Kohli ka dekha hai kya? Haar baar galti kar ke sorry, next week fir wahi!”

Salman also told the housemates exactly what Priyank told Hina, “Arre wo aurat bhaag hi nahi sakti, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan. Saand jaisi bodies hui hai unki. 70-70, 80-80 kilo ke to ban gaye hain dono kha kha ke.”

Salman told Hina, “Aapke apni ladai apni jagah pe hai, aapke saamne kisi ne aurat ke baare me is tarah se baat ki aur aapne rokna sahi nahi samjha?”

However, Salman soon threw feminism out the window when he said to Hina, “Ye typical kanya response hai. Hum aaj ki baat kar rahe hain, humare relationship ki pehli ladaai ki baat nahi kar rahe.”

When Salman took a break from talking to the housemates, they got back to fighting and bickering. Shilpa and Hina got into a fight over Priyank’s body-shaming comments. Venting out in front of Priyank, Hina said, “Hadd hai yaar, kuch bhi ho is ghar mein Hina ne kyu nahi samjhaya? Maine kya theka le rakha hai sabka? Inhi logo se show chalana hai inhein, mujhe samajh aa gaya.”

Returning to his discussion with the housemates, Salman talked to Hina about her feelings. “Hina this show is not about you!”

Arshi Khan talks to Salman Khan. (Colors)

Watching Salman supporting her over one issue, Arshi asked him to also check with Priyank why he refuses to respect her. Priyank claimed he did not like Arshi as she abused him over his sexuality. However, when Salman asked Vikas Gupta, who also faced similar abuses inside the house, he joined the discussion and said Priyank was the only one who has brought up the issue of his sexuality inside the house ever since his re-entry as wild card.

Salman then called Akash Dadlani and Puneesh for the Sultani Akadha. Salman said, “You cry out first,” and Akash quipped, “What cry? I’m done”. After a long heated debate, Puneesh had his shot at the verbal dual but Akash kept talking in a very ill-mannered tone to both Priyank and Salman.

When Akash refused to tone down his language, Salman declared him as the loser and stormed outside the house, leaving the housemates shocked. The housemates and fans have to wait for another day before the eviction for this week is announced.

