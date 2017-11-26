Bigg Boss 11 Nov 26 written update: Sapna Choudhary is out of the game, Arshi fights with Shilpa and Vikas

Salman Khan opened Sunday’s Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Waar with a peak into the fights that followed his Saturday’s discussion and announced Sapna Choudhary’s exit from the show at the end.

Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan had a major fight when Arshi complained that her friends ditched her. Though she kept addressing Vikas, she was actually upset with Shilpa Shinde, whom she calls Maa. “Why am I never a contender for captaincy? Why doesn’t Shilpa support me? Vikas, remember she will be after you soon. You have said Puneesh and Bandgi are more important than Arshi. Do not compare me in this manner.”

During the argument, Arshi also said, “Vikas aap ye sab camera k liye kar rahe hain?,” to which Vikas responded, “Ye sab badtameeziyan to mere saath karna nahi,” and Arshi stormed out of the room. “Vikas Gupta! I will show you mai kya hu. I have done everything for you, Shilpa is not your friend,” she later said.

Arshi continued venting her anger against Shilpa as she stopped her from taking Akash’s side earlier. “Maa bola hai, izzat rakhi hai. Puneesh aur Bandgi k samne haath jodi hain ke unke, itni bhi beizzati mat karo,” Arshi said.

.

Vikas tried to convince Shilpa that Arshi loves her but Shilpa kept saying Arshi is “another Akash” and she was just using Shilpa.

The episode also saw Race 3 team - actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, director Remo D’Souza and producer Ramesh Taurani enter the house and play games with the housemates. .

After watching Sapna’s dance, Remo promised he will work with her soon. He even choreographed Akash Dadlani’s famous rap song . When the scene was cut to Salman’s stage, he said, ”Inka kab rukega ye (fights). Aur kaun rokega? Ye rukega to aap bhi to dekhna rok doge! Chalne do!”

Talking to Arshi, Salman said, “Maa hai na, gussa to hogi hi. Ghar me hota hi hoga. Duniya me maa se jada thankless job kuch nahi hai. Uske baad Bigg Boss ka host.” He then began the cold treatment where the contestants were divided into couples. Salman would ask questions to the woman in each couple and ice cold water would be poured over the man if her answer would be yes..While the women enjoyed the game, Vikas, Puneesh and Akash bore the brunt of Jallad’s constant cold water splashes.



Akash apologised to Salman who said, “Baat samajh aa gai na? No need for apology!”

Later, Salman also grooved to Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela (Gupt) as Jacqueline, Daisy and Bobby joined him on the stage. The Race 3 team also danced to Lat Lag Gayi (Race 2).

Eventually, it was time for elimination of the week and Sapna was voted out of the show. After she left the house, Bandgi told a camera that she was happy with Sapna’s eviction.

The episode ended with a major showdown between Vikas and Priyank.

