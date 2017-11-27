Bigg Boss 11 Nov 27 written update: Puneesh Sharma throws slipper at Akash Dadlani

With Sapna Chaudhary out of the game, the sword is now hanging over Luv Tyagi’s head. Once again, he is among the contestants nominated to go out of the show this week. But first thing first.

It’s the time to reconsider allies and remain visible on TV. The participants are under-pressure to perform, not only during the task but also outside it. This makes them vulnerable and lose their temper every now and then.

Monday’s episode began with a verbal fight between Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan. The latter has slowly lost most of her friends inside the house and that makes her angry on everyone. In the morning when Shilpa Shinde was readying breakfast for everyone, Akash started taunting her. Hina Khan took no time in jumping into their little fight and made it worse. It turned uglier and Hina threw her food on the ground. Hopefully, the host Salman Khan will bring this topic up during the weekend.

However, this fight was nothing in front of the other one that took place in the afternoon. This time, the participants were Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani.

Staying true to his nature, Akash Dadlani commented on Bandgi Kalra, Puneesh’s alleged girlfriend. Naturally, Puneesh was irked. So, he just lost his cool when Akash provoked him by mocking him. This did not culminate well as Puneesh threw a slipper at Akash in the heat of rage.

Bandgi also joined Puneesh but Akash stayed his ground. In fact, after a while this all began to appear like Puneesh’s fault as he was the one who threw the eggs.

Then started the most dreaded process of the house: the nominations. Every contestant was asked to nominate two people and three contestants with maximum number of votes will find themselves battling it out over the week.

The three nominations of this week are Luv Tyagi, Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma. One of them will be evicted during Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar.

Towards the end, Arshi Khan was seen trying to pacify Shilpa Shinde, but she has a long way to go. So far, Arshi has managed to entertain the audiences, but with lesser number of contestants around, she might have to go the extra mile in order to survive.

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors TV.