Bigg Boss 11 Nov 28 written update: Hina Khan rubs chilli powder on Shilpa Shinde’s face

Just when you think Bigg Boss can’t get any weirder, it surprises us with more antics and amusing plots. Wednesday’s episode opened with this week’s first luxury budget task.

In the task, the contestants are divided in two groups ‘Dwarfs’ and ‘Giants’. The winning group will get extra resources as part of their food.

In this game, Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma are appointed supervisors and Vikas used his position for some good when Bandgi was tied to a table.

Hina Khan and her teammates started torturing Bandgi Kalra by rubbing some spices on her face. They even threatened to chop off her hair. Bandgi found it really difficult to hold her tears. Suddenly Vikas realised her pain and came to her rescue. He convinced Bandgi to leave the game by ringing the bell put beside the table. She did exactly that and vowed to seek revenge on her tormentors.

But the worst was yet to come, and that happened with Shilpa Shinde who is consolidating her position inside the house with each episode. She and Akash Dadlani are probably the most fair participants on the show.

So, it didn’t come as a surprise when Shilpa agreed to go through the entire task without any hesitation. However, it backfired when Akash Dadlani rubbed a handful of chilli powder on her face. Nothing could break Shilpa’s determination though and she emerged victorious.

This, of course, didn’t go down well with Hina and her team who started taunting Vikas Gupta of helping Shilpa Shinde. This is a new rumour in the house that Shilpa and Vikas have planned their game much ahead of others.

Day 42 of the Bigg Boss house also saw a new type of bonding between Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani. They met in front of the lavatory and discussed how cekebrity contestants are biased towards the commoner contestants. Akash also talked about how Bandgi might be using Puneesh Sharma for her advantage and quite surprisingly Sharma didn’t react or deny. This hinted towards his changing equations with Bandgi.

There is another side to it. The three contestants nominated for eviction this week are Puneesh, Bandgi and Luv Tyagi. In all likelihood, it will come down to a direct fight between Bandgi and Luv. In case Bandgi leaves the house then Puneesh will have to look for other partners for the longer run.

He knows that he is not popular among the inmates, so he better be changing his stance now.

Hiten Tejwani became the last victim of the luxury budget task and Akash Dadlani showed no mercy on him. Arshi Khan opted herself out of the game, but Akash wasn’t equally generous. He stopped only after shaving off a large patch on Hiten’s legs.

It seems this week will be harder than before the housemates. Let’s see who survives the hardships.

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors TV.