Bigg Boss 11 Nov 29 written update: Bandgi Kalra seeks revenge, chops Hina Khan’s hair

It is revenge time in the Bigg Boss 11 house and it’s brutal. On Tuesday, the inmates were divided into two teams of ‘Giants’ and ‘Dwarfs’. If Shilpa Shinde and her team members were made to face tough time, it was their chance to unleash the same kind of terror on the other team on Wednesday.

Akash Dadlani, Luv Tyagi, Arshi Khan and Hina Khan were at the receiving end this time. Once again, Akash proved his calibre by sustaining for long during the task. He fought the extremities he was made to face even if it resulted in the swelling of his face. Even his ardent critics will applaud his sporting attitude during the tasks. He is definitely one of the front-runners to win the show.

The second contestant to face the music was Luv. He initially believed that it was his chance to get back in the limelight, but he had no idea about the opponent’s strategy and got really scared and started giving all sorts of excuses after learning that Puneesh Sharma planned to cut his hair. However, Luv managed to stay at his position till the final buzzer.

Arshi, however, left the task within five minutes. This eventually proved very costly for her team, but more about that later.

First, read what happened when it was Hina’s turn to face the adversities. She was screaming and shouting while rubbing spices on Bandgi Kalra’s face, but became all quiet when Bandgi Kalra began doing the same to her.

It was quite evident that Bandgi was angry on Hina. Hina has often made Bandgi feel like an extra on the show. Bandgi, who has mostly used Puneesh as a shield to stay in the game, proved for the first time that she can survive on her own.

After rubbing dirty toilet paper on Hina’s face, Bandgi threatened to chop her hair as well. To everybody’s surprise, Hina didn’t budge as if she was expecting this. Her indifference only prompted Bandgi to go ahead and chop a handful of Hina’s hair.

We would be surprised if Hina forgot this anytime soon. In fact, Bigg Boss house is like a ticking time bomb right now. Nobody knows what a simple incident can lead up to.

Among the celebrities, Hiten Tejwani continued to play it safe, but he has earned respect as well. He is probably the only participant right now whose words command some value. Even a stubborn person like Arshi behaves well with him.

A rivalry of sorts also developed between Puneesh Sharma and Luv. Both come from the same region and have similar supporters. Now, both of them are nominated. In fact, the third person nominated for eviction this week is Bandgi who is also from the same region. In such a case, there is a good chance of votes getting divided which will hamper Luv more than Puneesh.

Whatever happens in Weekend Ka Vaar will depend mostly on the last minute efforts by the nominated contestants and how well their PR machinery can manage it outside house.

Who do you think should be evicted this week?

Catch all the latest updates from Bigg Boss 11 here

Follow @htshowbiz for more