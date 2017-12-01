Bigg Boss 11 Nov 30 written update: Can Puneesh Sharma go against the entire house?

Threatening to be violent is a good strategy to survive inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. From Raja Chaudhary to Bindu Dara Singh, we have seen contestants using this as an effective strategy to reach till the last stage of the show. This season, Puneesh Sharma is trying his best to become the angry young man of the house. Thursday’s episode was an extension of his mindset.

It all began with the post- mortem of Wednesday’s episode that saw contestants playing ‘Dwarfs versus Giants’. During the task, Hina Khan and Bandgi Kalra came real hard on each other. This forced Puneesh to take a side and there is no prize is guessing which side he would have chosen. The only catch is that Puneesh and Bandgi both are nominated for eviction this week. The third nominated player is Luv Tyagi who is solely dependent on his PR machinery outside Bigg Boss. He is mostly absent from the tasks and fights. In short, he is not ‘visible’ and there can’t be a bigger mistake than this if you’re hoping to win Bigg Boss.

Coming back to Puneesh, he has begun losing temper often. His frustration level is touching the roof, and he has also took it upon himself to see Bandgi through the tasks and challenges.

On Thursday, other inmates decided to send Puneesh, Bandgi and Arshi Khan to the jail because they were the least impressive contestants during the last luxury budget task. Now, Puneesh and Bandgi refused to go to the jail and even told this to the cameras.

Later, Bigg Boss asked them to respect the community decision, but they were still not willing to comply. However, a stern warning made them go jail.

This was a unique situation because it could make or break Puneesh’s image as a stubborn player. He could have chosen to defy the orders like Rahul Mahajan did in a previous season, or Vikas Gupta did in initial episodes. Both these guys got themselves some solid fans by doing so. Now, Puneesh has lost that chance.

The second option he has is to go quiet and he may get mileage in the eyes of the viewers.

On the other hand, Bandgi is clearly running out of options and not many will cry if she leaves the house this week. Her only contribution to Bigg Boss is the infamous ‘bathroom lock’ scene.

The bond between Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta is growing stronger and they may push each other to the finale.

