Bigg Boss 11 Nov 5 written update: Dhinchak Pooja is voted out, Salman Khan scolds Arshi

Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 saw host Salman Khan taking the housemates to task and playing the devil’s advocate among them.

On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman chided Arshi Khan for being unhygienic and Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma agreed. However, when everyone voted for Arshi being the most unhygienic in the house, he smirked and said, “Jaha galiyan hoti hai, waha Arshi, jaha gandgi hoti hai, waha Arshi. Jaha badtameeze hoti hai waha Arshi aur jaha aswachta hoti hai waha Arshi! Mujhe lagta hai aap log Arshi se jalte ho.”

During the interaction about hygiene in the Bigg Boss house, Arshi made fun of asthma, saying Hina breathes like an asthma patient. Salman scolded her and Hina replied, “Ye unka class hai, I am done, I can’t stand this.” And Arshi was irked to hear this. However, when the two started fighting, Salman simply smirked and said nothing. Was he enjoying the stupid fight after igniting the fire?

Later, Salman Khan called Priyank and Akash in Sultani Akhada where Priyank emerged as the winner. That’s when Salman announced that Priyank was safe from eviction.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Tannisha Mukherjee and TV actor Karanvir Bohra visited Bigg Boss as guests. When Salman asked their opinion, Tannisha said, “Humare season me do-teen hafte me gehre relations ban gae the. Yaha har hafte dynamics change ho rahe hain. Mai dekhna chahti hu ki ye rishte nibhane ke liye kaha jaenge.”

About Shilpa and Vikas Gupta, Karan said, “My dad, grandad are producers and they have told me said ‘kitne bhi bade ho jao producer ko tang mat karna’. Koi wajah hogi jiske karan unko (Shilpa) do saal kaam nahi mila.”

Tannisha, however, took Shilpa’s side, “There is no right and wrong, he (Vikas) had more power and uske haath me power tha. Wo (Shilpa) actor hai, maybe uski problems the but kisi ne baat bhi nahi kiya uska kya perspective tha.”

Salman, too, joined Tannisha and both said Shilpa is playing the right game.

They were then shown the secrets of the housemates and they found Shilpa’s confession most genuine. Shilpa was then saved from next week’s nominations. Dhinchak Pooja was evicted from the show as she received the least votes.

