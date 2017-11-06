Bigg Boss 11 Nov 6 written update: Is Hina using Priyank as a weapon against Arshi?

As expected, Monday’s episode saw the contestants gearing up for the coming week with a renewed energy. It began on a high note when Priyank Sharma started to make comments on Arshi Khan that made her cry.

She tried to retort but soon broke into tears. That provided others to join the blame game. Hina Khan used this opportunity to instigate Priyank more and, in a way, pushed him into another round of fight with Arshi.

The intimacy between Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra is not hidden from the cameras and it seems they are using their rumoured love story as a tool to remain in the game.

Today’s episode also started the nomination process. Shilpa has been given immunity from nominations because she was the top performer of the last task.

In a sudden move, Bigg Boss provided the current captain Puneesh with the power to nominate seven people. Then those seven participants were called inside the confession room one by one to nominate two people out of them.

At the end of the exercise, five contestants got nominated for eviction this week: Priyank, Sabyasachi, Benafsha, Sabyasachi and Sapna. One of them will have to leave the Bigg Boss house this week.

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors TV.