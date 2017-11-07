Bigg Boss 11 Nov 7 written update: Benafsha pulls Akash’s hair and all hell breaks loose

Last week’s evicted contestant Jyoti Kumari must be a relieved person as she doesn’t to be the part of Bigg Boss 11 which is getting uglier and dirtier with each day.

Tuesday’s episode began at a sober note with Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Karla playing with each other’s hair, but they had no idea what the future had in store for them.

The house, which is clearly divided into two groups by now, is like a ticking time bomb where a fist fight can erupt at any time.

Actually Akash Dadlani had made a personal comment on Benafsha Soonawala a couple of weeks ago. He actually mentioned a body part of Benafsha to Puneesh which has somehow reached her. It was in bad taste and naturally offended Benafsha. When she confronted Akash, he initially denied it and then started a verbal confrontation with Benafsha.

Shilpa Shinde made it even worse by supporting Akash as that move prompted Hina Khan and her team to side with Benafsha.

At one point, Benafsha became so angry that she pulled Akash’s hair. This may cost her during the weekend episodes anchored by Salman Khan as touching each other with the intention of harm is prohibited in the show.

One person who was particularly angry in this while drama was Priyank Sharma who eventually instigated a fight that involved at least five housemates. Despite Bandgi’s efforts to calm him down, Puneesh picked a huge fight with Priyank Sharma. This again saw a lot of people taking sides.

Amidst all this, the only person who kept his nerve was Vikas Gupta whose stance varies from topic to topic. So far, he has been a neutral contestant.

Interestingly, out of the five contestants nominated this week, three are not trying to do anything extra to remain in the game. The show’s format demands participation from even the most introvert contestant. This week’s nominated contestants are Sapna, Mehjabi, Benafsha, Sabyasachi and Priyank Sharma. So, whatever Benafsha is doing could be the result of the pressure of elimination.

However, one thing is for sure that it’s getting mentally very taxing for the contestants to remain calm inside the house.

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors TV.