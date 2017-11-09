Bigg Boss 11, November 8 written update: The prize money is now zero. Is Hina Khan to blame?

With each episode on Bigg Boss 11, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Karla are becoming more vocal about their fondness for each other. They are openly kissing on camera and even the other housemates seem to be fine with it. Though Hina Khan and her gang tries to make fun of their intimacy at times, but the new ‘it’ couple of Bigg Boss appears unfazed by sly comments and the suppressed laughter.

Day 38 on the Salman Khan’s show wasn’t about Puneesh and Bandgi as the new luxury budget task stole their thunder.

As per the ‘rocket’ task, contestants were supposed to spend the total duration of the task inside an area resembling the shape of a space shuttle. Puneesh was appointed the gatekeeper who had to keep an eye on the people in case they decided to leave the spacecraft.

Bigg Boss has been conducting similar tasks every year where the participants need to control their natural urges during the task. Last season, during one such task, a contestant Priyank Jagga peed in her clothes on national television. And this year, we saw Puneesh peeing in his pants to win a captaincy task.

However, this time, contestants refrained from doing any such antics and kept coming out of the shuttle one by one. But some of them devised a way to dodge Puneesh. Puneesh went to sleep after a while and the contestants came out to use the lavatory. They were of the opinion that this will be counted as Puneesh’s failure, but they were in for a rude shock when Bigg Boss, in the morning, announced that the contestants who came out of the shuttle were considered as rule breakers.

As a punishment, their winning amount was reduced to zero, which means their hard work and patience for an entire night didn’t yield them any fruit. This left Hina Khan frustrated as she was the one who floated the idea of leaving the shuttle when Puneesh was asleep. She might soon emerge as a villain in the eyes of her co-contestants.

Hina was certainly under pressure to perform as her rival team, under the leadership of Shilpa Shinde, was winning task after task, and was more visible than her team. With Weekend Ka Vaar approaching, the contestants were desperate to flaunt their antics in order to get more votes from their fans.

With no luxury budget in hand, the fight for survival is going to be more intense inside the house.

