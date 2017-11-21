Bigg Boss 11 November 21 written update: Priyank Sharma gets furious at Arshi Khan’s homophobic comments

Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss was quite a difficult one to figure out. Not because of any complex development but merely because all the screaming contestants made it impossible to figure out what they were trying to say.

Anyway, here’s a lowdown of whatever little we could understand:

The day began with Hina Khan telling Sapna Choudhary more about Puneesh Sharma’s comments about her ‘massy’ dance shows. Bandgi Kalra overhears them and chides Puneesh for not being careful about what he tells Hina. Puneesh doesn’t take it well and asks Bandgi why she is trying to scold him.

Bigg Boss introduces a luxury budget task, according to which the contestants had to be a part of made-up court case. Hiten Tejwani and Arshi Khan had to pretend to be a couple seeking divorce and Hina and Vikas Gupta were their respective lawyers. Bandgi and Sapna were the judges.

The first allegations against Arshi was that she tries to flirt with Priyank Sharma, who was playing Hiten’s younger brother. They talked about how she acts in a provocative manner around him and even tears her clothes.

The allegations, however, do not hold strong enough for the judges who give the point to Vikas and his team.

In the second round, Hina alleges how Shilpa Shinde, who plays Arshi’s mother, slaps Hiten’s behind. The conversation spirals out of control soon enough when Arshi talks about how Priyank too does things under sheets. This makes Priyank furious and he screams at her for making comments about his sexuality and why others never speak up against it. Everyone thinks he is overreacting but soon Arshi makes some more serious allegations against Hina, that got bleeped out from the show.

The episode ends with Hina getting a point in her team’s favour.

