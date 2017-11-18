Bigg Boss 11: PDA with Priyank doesn’t help, readers want Benafsha to be evicted

After a rather demanding nominations task inside the house, three contestants were nominated for eviction this week on Bigg Boss 11 -- Hina Khan, Benafsha Soonawalla and Sapna Choudhary. Even as fans await Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Waar for the final decision on evictions, HT readers have delivered their verdict.

We invited our readers to vote for their least favourite contestant and decide who should be the one to be evicted from Bigg Boss 11. And the result is clear - Benafsha is the one who should be eliminated from the game, according to the poll.

Nominations for the week.

Of the 7,500 votes we received, 51 .9% wanted Benafsha to be kicked out of Bigg Boss 11. Benafsha started out as a rather quiet contestant but soon found her screen space, picking fights with one and all. She has also taken to a new strategy in the game - she is often seen cosying up with Priyank Sharma, almost giving competition to Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma. Priyank and Benafsha’s antics have led to discussion in the house but the two have refused to pay heed.

Hina and Sapna were almost at par with 26.9% and 21.3% votes for their eviction.

