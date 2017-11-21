Bigg Boss 11 poll: Hina, Shilpa, Sapna or Priyank, who should be evicted this week?

The stakes are high this week on Bigg Boss. With just 11 contestants left in the house, the show is finally starting to gain momentum. Some of the most interesting and popular contestants on the show are at the risk of getting kicked out this week.

TV actors Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde, reality TV star Priyank Sharma and performer Sapna Choudhary were nominated after a day long task on Monday. In the task, four contestants were put in the safe zone. A special song played six time through the task and when it did, one contestant from inside the area had to switch his/her place with a contestant outside. The final four in the area were safe from nominations.

As Bandgi Kalra was the captain for the week, she was allowed immunity from nominations and was also made the overseer for the task.

The first ones inside were Hina, Vikas, Hiten Tejwani and Arshi Khan. The latter three ganged up against Hina and told her to leave on the first siren. She asked Priyank to switch places with her but let her people know that her real intention is to keep Luv Tyagi safe at the end as he is the only one in her small group who might not be able to survive a nomination.

Finally, Sapna Choudhary had to make the final decision on who will take her place. She promised Vikas that she’ll bring back Hina but changed the game on its head and brought in Luv. Bigg Boss later asked Akash if he would like to use his immunity shield for nominations this week, to which he said yes. Captain Bandgi was also allowed to save a contestant and she quite obviously chose Puneesh.

Among the following very strong contestants fighting to stay on the show, which one is your favourite and which one would you vote out?

Hina Khan

The former lead of popular TV show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is among the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 11. She manages to up the drama quotient almost everyday and is considered one of the top contenders in the show. Hina thinks very highly of herself and all of it is working in her favour because the viewers consider her honest. Her propensity to cry in practically every other episode is also discussed quite a lot. Should she stay inside the house or leave?

Sapna Choudhary

The Haryanvi dancer has a lot of support outside the house. Inside, she has proven herself a typical Bigg Boss contestant - she is loud, she can pick random fights and often chooses to dispense life lessons to people around her. She also takes sides in others’ fights, pitching for her own “stand” and Shilpa-Vikas fight is a case in point. Her recent fight with Arshi Khan got the entire house divided into camps. Should she continue in the show?

Priyank Sharma

MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant, Priyank is one of the most popular contestants on the show. He was kicked out in the first week of the show itself for getting violent with Akash. He was brought back later as a wild card entry. Upon his return, he has been in news for his growing proximity with Benafsha Soonawalla inside the house while his girlfriend outside, Divya Aggarwal, is left confused about their relationship.

Shilpa Shinde

Everyone’s favourite bhabhi from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Shilpa has fought with almost everyone in the house already. She fought with Vikas Gupta for weeks, continuing her battle with him even inside the house. Shilpa is again at loggerheads with Sapna, Hina and Akash and friends with Arshi Khan.

