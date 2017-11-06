Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma’s girlfriend heartbroken on how he only talks about his ex on the show

Priyank Sharma maybe a happy man since his return to popular reality show Bigg Boss 11, but his girlfriend isn’t. Divya Aggarwal, who was seen with him in Splitsvilla, says she is heartbroken to see her boyfriend’s behaviour inside the house.

In an interview to The Indian Express, Divya shared how disappointed she is in Priyank for not mentioning her at all in the house and saying that his girlfriend is ‘studying in US’, who actually happens to be his ex. “...he hasn’t spoken once about me on the show and his ex-girlfriend has become the centre of all his conversations. As these things are sinking in, I realise that the media had guessed this outcome and had thus been asking about our relationship time and again,” she said.

Divya suspects that the two may have met in Delhi when Priyank was kicked out of the house for getting violent with Akash Dadlani. “When he came out of the house, I was in China, and he was in Delhi, so we couldn’t meet. But we had our normal couple talks. I don’t know if the ex was present in Delhi and they reignited their relationship or what,” she said.

His mentions of his ex aren’t the only things bothering Divya. “I feel so stupid to have been defending him all this while. With rumours of his relationship with Vikas Gupta or his link-up with Hina Khan and Benafsha Soonawalla, I stood by him and fought for him,” she added. Divya explained that she too has male friends but she ‘knows her limits’.

She is also disappointed in Priyank for disrespecting Arshi Khan with the ‘Pune-Goa joke’. “Trust me, he is not the Priyank we all know, I don’t know why he is doing it. If all this is just a strategy, then it’s a foolish one and it won’t take him anywhere,” she said.

However, she says she will accept that the two are no longer together only when Priyank confirms it to her. “Even when I am seeing things going wrong, there’s still a lingering thought in my mind that he might be able to clear all my doubts. I guess only when he tells me that we are no more together will I accept it. And I don’t know how will I react on that,” she said.

