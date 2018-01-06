Bigg Boss 11: Rani Mukerji, Sidharth Malhotra meet Salman Khan, contestants

The final two episodes of Bigg Boss 11 Weeked Ka Vaar will see Salman Khan welcome actors Rani Mukerji, Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee inside the home.While Rani will promote her film Hichki, Sidharth and Manoj will promote Aiyaary.

In a short promo clip shared by Bigg Boss’ official Twitter handle, Rani says she isn’t interested in Salman’s wedding, only in his babies. We wonder what she means. They two dance to Hata Sawan Ki Ghata from their 1999 film Hello Brother.

Rani meets contestants Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Luv Tyagi, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani inside the house and assigns a new task to them. The contestants have to give speeches while pretending to be another contestant. Check out a few pictures from her visit:

Rani Mukherjee enters the #BB11 house to promote her upcoming movie #Hitchki and play a fun task with the housemates. Catch all the masti, tonight at 9 PM on #WeekendKaVaar. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/gsroogfN9H — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 6, 2018

Rani plays a school teacher with Tourette’s syndrome in her upcoming film. It releases on February 23.

Sidharth and Manoj shared selfies with Salman on Twitter on Saturday. Rakul Preet Singh, who also stars in the film, posted a picture on Instagram while on her way to the Bigg Boss house.

Aiyaary shows Sidharth as an army officer sharing a mentor-protege bond with Manoj. The film is directed by Neeraj Pandey and will release on January 26.

Bigg Boss’ season finale will air on January 14.

