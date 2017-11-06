Bigg Boss 11’s Dhinchak Pooja: Salman Khan enjoyed singing my songs, looked cute when he sang

Dhinchak Pooja of songs Selfie Maine Leli Aaj and Dilon ka Scooter fame is the latest contestant to be voted out from Bigg Boss 11. The singer-songwriter participated as a wild card entry in the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

“I enjoyed my stay in Bigg Boss house. People inside the house are playing games to win the show. I also wanted to win it but I didn’t want to play any game. I was there for experience and fun. And I think I got eliminated because the audience didn’t like me as I didn’t interact much with everyone,” she says, adding that she has made good friends in co-contestants Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta. “I will miss Arshi and Vikas. They are the two people I was closest to. Vikash is very emotional, while Arshi would always come to me and talk.”

Dhinchak Pooja with co-contestant Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani in the Bigg Boss house.

Before entering the show, Pooja had said that Bigg Boss is making her dream of meeting Salman Khan true. Ask her about it and she laughs softy before adding, “He is a wonderful person, who is humble even after being a star. He looked cute every time he sang my songs. From his expression it was clear that he enjoyed singing them, and I will cherish these moments all my life.”

Now out of the house, Pooja reveals that she enjoys her freedom and it’s not an easy task to live in confinement for long. “I wanted to find out how it feels to stay detached from the entire world for so long. And I am happy to have gained that experience. I would love to go back if they want me to,” says Pooja, who is now looking forward to good acting and singing offers in TV and films.

#unseen #undekha #BB11 #Luvtyagi #BiggBoss11 #support #Luvtyagi A post shared by unseen undekha (@luvtyagi_20) on Nov 3, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om has claimed that Pooja is popular because of him and she got the idea of her debut single Selfie Maine Leli Aaj from him. “It’s my original composition. Who is Swami Om? I don’t know him,” she adds.

Follow @htshowbiz for more