Bigg Boss 11’s Sabyasachi: I have been eliminated because I didn’t fight or get into arguments

Contestants usually feel free when they finally get out of the Bigg Boss house, where they are cut off from the outer world, without any luxuries, and have to undertake several tasks. However, Sabyasachi Satpathy, who has just been evicted from the Bigg Boss house along with Mehjabi Siddiqui, however, feels otherwise. “I feel I could have been there for longer. I had just become the captain, and the immunity (from nominations) is there till the eighth week, but I had already been nominated. I am not liking it much here (outside), as much in the house.”

He had shocked the viewers when during a task, the contestants were asked to reveal a secret, and he had confessed that at one point in his life, he wanted to undergo a sex-change surgery to get the person he loved. But he isn’t repentant about it. “This one secret of my life doesn’t mean that it’s THE secret. I could have revealed more and gone on about ‘why’ and ‘how’. I don’t think that people voted me out because of this secret.” One among the padosis, who were expected to heat things up in the house, Sabya didn’t engage in any fights or arguments, and this he feels is the reason why people didn’t vote for him. “People thought I was a silent player. Even Salman Sir had said ‘This is an entertainment channel, not a cookery channel’, as I was mostly seen in the kitchen! I did not get into any lafdas or jhagdas (fights), but that’s what people want to see.”

But after exiting the house, he is happy with the response he is getting. “Whoever has met me, even strangers at the airport have said that I played well, and that ‘Iss baar sirf gandgi dikh rahi hai (the show’s really dirty this year), you and Hiten (Tejwani) were going well’. Maybe others got jealous, but I played well.”

Who’s playing the game well? “Vikas Gupta”, says Sabyasachi, adding “Hina Khan has just been making strategies which are not working out. Her supporters are Priyank, Luv and Benafsha. Priyank has been getting bashed by Salman every weekend, Luv is useless and Benafsha is a follower.”

