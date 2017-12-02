Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan has advice for ‘badly behaved contestants’. Hina, Akash should listen

Bollywood star Salman Khan, who is currently hosting reality show Bigg Boss for the sixth time, has said celebs do the “most disgusting things” to stay on in the game. The actor was speaking at the 15th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2017 on Thursday.

Salman was asked what makes the Bigg Boss concept work and whether the show is scripted. The actor said, “Have you ever taken a peep into someone’s house? This is the same concept. You get to peep into someone’s house everyday at 10:30pm. It is not scripted at all. If what happens on the show was scripted, the creative team had to be quite twisted. But this is where the world is going.”

Currently, Salman appears on Bigg Boss 11 every weekend and invariably chides at least two contestants for their bad behaviour inside the house. Be it slamming Hina Khan for slut shaming other women contestants or scolding Priyank and Puneesh for body shaming and getting rude during conversations, he has called out almost everyone on the show.

“These people are celebs who do the most disgusting things to stay inside the house for one week. Well educated people come into the house and they are speaking such rubbish. They don’t realise this adversely affects their career because no one wants to work with badly behaved people,” he added at the Hindustan Times event.

Asked about the protests against Padmavati, the actor said that everyone should respect the decision of censor board. “If the Supreme Court gives its verdict, or the censor board gives its certificate, everybody should respect it,” he said.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star was witty and diplomatic as he fielded questions on Padmavati row, sexual harassment charges levelled against leading Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and nepotism in Hindi film industry. He claimed he had never come across any harassment case in Bollywood. “Nobody has ever come forward and confessed about it. Nobody has said it in as many words… If some lady and man will come to me with casting couch complaints then I will take the culprits to the cleaners,” he said.

