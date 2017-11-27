Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan reveals pic of Bobby Deol’s chiseled bod. He only wants his shirt back

Salman Khan has helped launch more chiseled bods than he has launched careers and that’s saying something. The actor has helped many lose weight and get Bollywood ready. With Race 3 in the wings, it seems Bobby Deol has also taken inspiration from Bhai. As the team of Race 3 came visiting on Bigg Boss 11 sets, there was more than just dance and music in store.

On Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 Weekend ka Vaar,Bobby Deol came along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Remo D’Souza, Daisy Shah and rest of the Race 3 team. It was on the show that Salman revealed the new look of Bobby via a photo. The actor is looking ripped and was shirtless to boot in the picture.

Salman revealed on the reality show that Bobby had stayed away from a gym till now and this was for the first time that he has worked on his physique. He hit the gym for Race 3 and his look would be very different in the film.

Bobby himself was feeling shy about the photo and said he cannot wait to put on a shirt and get off the demanding gym schedule once Race 3 gets over.

Race 3 is being directed by Remo D’Souza and will release on Eid next year. This will be Bobby’s second film after he made a comeback with the lukewarm Poster Boys.