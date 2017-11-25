Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan slams Priyank Sharma for fat- shaming Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan

Salman Khan returns with Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Waar and unlike his usual orthodox self, the Bollywood star slams Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma for fat-shaming Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde,. Akash Dadlani also manages to irk him on the episode, so much, so that he storms off the ‘Sultani Akada’.

During the Sultani Akhada session, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma are called for the face-off and as usual, the competition begins with a verbal dual. However, instead of making his side of the argument, Akash says, “I’m done. I have been sleeping all day, I am a zombie right now.

Salman Khan storms out of the Sultani Akhada session on Saturday after Akash Dadlani flaunts an indifferent attitude towards the entire task on Bigg Boss 11.

Akash also says,” Mai sir, mandbunddhi hun, mujhe kuch bhi nahi pata. Mai go with the flow karta hun.”

An upset Salman walks away from the Sultani Akhada, saying, “Akash haar gaya, Akash, wakai mein haar gaya.”

Later in the episode, Salman also took Priyank Sharma to task for fat-shaming Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan. During the captaincy task, Priyank had said that Shilpa is not worthy of the captain’s role as she is “fat and can’t run around”. Salman asks Priyank about his mom, chides him for fat-shaming a woman who does maximum household chores and also performs most of the kitchen duties. He also slams Hina Khan for listening to it all and not reacting.

Salman also tells the housemates exactly what Priyank told Hina, “Arre wo aurat bhaag hi nahi sakti, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan. Sandh jaisi bodies hui hai unki. 70-70, 80-80 kilo ke to ban gaye hain dono kha kha ke.”

Salman also introduces the entire team to cast of upcoming film, Race 3, on Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar Saturday evening episode. Jacqueline Fernandez,Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, along with director Remo D’Souza and producer Ramesh Taurani, will be present on the Bigg Boss 11 stage.

This is the first time Salman will be seen in the blockbuster franchise while Jacqueline has acted in its earlier iteration as well. Reportedly, Salman will play a grey characters for the first time in Race 3. It will also be the second time Salman will be seen opposite Jacqueline with 2012 hit Kick being the first.

Recently, the actor shared the first look from the film in which he was seen wearing a blue jacket and was pointing a gun at the camera.

Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza and produced by Salman Khan Films and Tips, the film is slated to release on EID 2018.

