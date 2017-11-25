Bigg Boss 11: Sapna Chaudhary should be evicted from the house, says poll

The evictions inside the Bigg Boss 11 seem to be going as expected till now. All the contestants who have walked out did not enjoy the kind of popularity that could get them massive number of votes. It seems this is set to change this week as Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary is expected to be eliminated. In the HT poll, where readers vote for their least favourite contestant, Sapna has got the maximum votes.

It would come as a shock to her fandom which has been keeping her safe week after week. However, her stay inside the house has been less than cordial. The short-tempered contestant has fought with almost everyone inside the house. Considered close to Hina Khan and her coterie comprising Luv and Priyank, Sapna has shown bias in their favour during tasks. The recent luxury budget task where Sapna fought with Bandgi is a case in point.

Sapna was nominated for evictions, along with Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma. Of the 6,730 people who voted in our poll, 32% want Sapna to be evicted. Priyank came a close second with 30% of votes seeking his elimination while Hina and Shilpa emerged as favourites with only 17% and 20% votes seeking their eviction.

If Sapna is indeed evicted, as reports point out, it means Priyank, Hina and Shilpa are safe for yet another week. The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are telecast on Saturdays and Sundays at 9pm.

