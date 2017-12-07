Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa’s mom and Puneesh’s dad make contestants shed genuine tears for once

We are more than 60 days into the into Bigg Boss 11 and in all this while, we have seen the contestants, laugh, fight, bicker and cry several times even as the tears have rarely seemed genuine. We’re looking at you Hina Khan.

However, Thursday’s episode of the hit reality show promises a few really emotional moments. The contestants will welcome their friends and family in the house who will visit as a part of the new ‘Statue’ task.

The housemates get the Statue Task! Puneesh Sharma gets emotional as his father enters the #BB11 house to meet him! Tune in tomorrow to watch! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/V98w4J9d1J — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 6, 2017

As per the task, the contestants will have to freeze in their positions every time Bigg Boss says so during the day, no matter what they are doing. On the first occasion, Puneesh Sharma’s father enters the home and says the sweetest things to thaw the frozen hearts of the frozen contestants. He tells Shilpa Shinde how Puneesh’s mother wants to meet her first and tells Akash Dadlani how their friendship transcends the walls of the house.

The contestants all cry silently at his words until Bigg Boss tell them to unfreeze. After an exchange of the tightest hugs and kisses, Puneesh’s father leaves the house.

Shilpa Shinde's mother visits the #BB11 house & she has some wise words for all the housemates! Tune in tomorrow to watch what she has to say! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/4pkvAeEYEG — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 6, 2017

The second person to enter the home in Shilpa’s mother. She too wins everyone heart with her gentleness and asks everyone to play fair and not curse each other. She also asked them to respect the title they gave to her daughter, ‘Maa’ and not mistreat her. She went on to plant several kisses on her frozen daughter who couldn’t hug her back.

But Bigg Boss finally allows them to meet properly when he unfreezes them.

Wednesday was particularly difficult for Shilpa as she was subjected to unwanted advances from Akash. He forcibly kissed her after a small scuffle and said “What will you do about it?,” when she protested.

Follow @htshowbiz for more