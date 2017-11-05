 Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde has lost all humanity, say TV stars as they side with Vikas Gupta | tv | Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde has lost all humanity, say TV stars as they side with Vikas Gupta

Former Bigg Boss contestants and TV actors Gauahar Khan, Suyyash Rai and Kamya Punjabi have extended support to Vikas Gupta in his fight with Shilpa Shinde inside the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Updated: Nov 05, 2017 13:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta have been constantly fighting inside Bigg Boss 11 house. While Vikas has got little support inside the house, TV stars are tweeting for him outside it.
Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta have been constantly fighting inside Bigg Boss 11 house. While Vikas has got little support inside the house, TV stars are tweeting for him outside it.(Colors)

Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan and TV actors Karan Kundra, Ravi Dubey and Suyyash Rai have decided to take sides in the ongoing fight between Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. And their contender of choice is Vikas Gupta.

While Vikas is getting little support inside the house, outside the TV stars are making sure that Team Vikas keeps on winning. This is likely to reflect in voting patterns of Bigg Boss as well. Vikas and Shilpa have taken their old grudges inside the house as Shilpa claims Vikas had a hand in her being fired from her hit show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain while Vikas chalks it up to her unprofessional behaviour. Shilpa has been unemployed ever since.

“@lostboy54 hang in there buddy.. the country is watching.. rab raakha,” Karan tweeted.

“Felt sad looking at @lostboy54 ‘s condition in the house ....Shilpa and Akash’s behaviour is extremely disappointing...Despite the torture vikas conducted himself with grace.Shilpa and Akash crossed all lines of humanity in yesterday’s episode,” Ravi tweeted.

Suyyash expressed his faith in Vikas and wrote, “All Vikas’s fans... Trust me he is really strong much more than this... he will come back really strong (sic).”

“Its not “entertainment” anymore !!! Its not. Ive worked with Shilpa Ji also... for me shez realllyyy sweet but i am completely clueless about what shez wanting to do in the house man !!Really looking forward to how @BeingSalmanKhan handles this case !!! @lostboy54 har maidan fateh (sic),” he added.

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi took a dig at Shilpa’s unemployed status and tweeted, “Agar ghar baithne se koi aisa ho jata hai toh upar waala kabhi kisiko ghar na bithaaye #bb11 @lostboy54 #StayStrongVikas @ColorsTV #rabrakha.”

Gauahar suggested someone should talk sense into Shilpa. “What I am shocked at is that, why is absolutely no 1 sitting Shilpa down n explaining to her that torturing some 1 is wrong!!It’s not a task.If she says she’s been wronged in the outside world by Vikas, how is this behaviour correct??sad that no1 has a voice for sensible thngs (sic).”

The fight between Vikas and Shilpa started on the inaugural episode of Bigg Boss 11 itself while show’s host Salman Khan was introducing the two. While Vikas tried to avoid alluding to Shilpa’s legal fight over her hit show, the actor was quite upfront and claimed she would not leave him alone.

Inside the house, we have witnessed several tussles between the two and recently Vikas even tried to run away from the show, claiming he was being harassed by Shilpa and could take it no more.

