Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde is the first contestant in finale, becomes the captain

TV star Shilpa Shinde is the first person to enter the Bigg Boss 11 finale as she became the captain of the house this week. Being the captain, Shilpa is now saved from upcoming nominations next Monday. With the finale just 15 days away, this means Shilpa will very much be a part of the Bigg Boss 11 finale.

The Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fame actor started her Bigg Boss 11 innings on a rather controversial note. Even before she could enter the house, host Salman Khan shocked Shilpa when he revealed that Vikas Gupta - who was the creative head of the channel when Shilpa was forced to quit Bhabhiji - was also set to enter the house with her!

Since then, Shilpa and Vikas’ animosity became a talking point in the show. She kept taunting him and even formed a gang with Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan to trouble him. Later, when Sabyasachi Satpathy was evicted, Shilpa broke down and it was Vikas who helped her calm down. That was the beginning of a love-hate relationship between the two.

Shilpa, who was once friends with Akash inside the house, no longer shares the same relationship with him and has been left alone to fend for herself.

The Bigg Boss 11 finale is scheduled to be aired on January 15.

