Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde is the naagin to Vikas Gupta’s sapera in this finale promo video

With just a day to go for the Bigg Boss 11 finale, Shilpa Shinde seems to back in her acting-dancing mode already. In a new promo video for the finale, released by Colors, the housemate can be seen dancing to Main Teri Dushman , playing a ‘naagin’ to her arch-nemesis Vikas Gupta’s ‘sapera’.

Shilpa is dressed just like Sridevi from the iconic Naagin song in a white lehenga while Vikas gives a modern twist to Amrish Puri’s sinister look. The two, keeping their long tussle behind, swing to the beats together, one last time.

Naagin Shilpa Shinde and Sapera @lostboy54 give an entertaining performance in #BB11Finale. Don't miss it, tomorrow at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/5gttA6BKXt — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 13, 2018

Shilpa and Vikas had been at loggerheads since the very moment they entered the home. They fought relentlessly for weeks but soon became friends. However, just like a roller coaster, their relationship too took a lot of turns, sometimes making it quite hard for their fans to follow what the current status was.

Apart from Shilpa and Vikas, Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma have also made it to the finale, which will air on Sunday evening at 9.

