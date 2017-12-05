Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde or Akash Dadlani, who should be eliminated this week?

It was nomination time once again inside the Bigg Boss 11 house and Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani have been sent into the danger zone this week. Though the housemates voted for Akash and Luv Tyagi, captain Vikas Gupta was given special powers to save one and he chose to nominate Shilpa in Luv’s place.



Shilpa Shinde

Considered one of the top contenders for winning the reality show this year, Shilpa began her journey with a closet full of baggage from her past. Targeting Vikas Gupta, Shilpa raked up the controversy around her ouster from the popular TV show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and portrayed herself as the wronged woman in the industry. She had frequent fights with Gupta and managed to get most of the housemates on her side. However, with time, Vikas and Shilpa developed a love-hate relationship where they would fight but also look out for each other at times. Shilpa’s latest enemies are Arshi Khan, who was once in her camp and even called her ‘ma’ (mom) and Akash. Will Shilpa survive another week in the game?

Akash Dadlani

He has portrayed himself as the crazy, yet innocent, contestant and has charmed one and all with his rap compositions. Akash often irritates co-contestants with his antics and has had fights with erstwhile friends Arshi and Shilpa. Even after the nominations, Akash rapped a song. Will he survive another week on the show?

As the channel seeks votes from Bigg Boss fans to decide who will be kicked out of the reality show this week, we invite our readers to vote for their least favourite contestant and decide who should be the one to be evicted from Bigg Boss 11.

