Bigg Boss 11 teaser: Salman Khan reveals why he ain’t married. Watch video

Bigg Boss 11 fever has already set in. A promotional teaser featuring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was released on Friday for the upcoming season of the reality TV show. Salman Khan has been hosting the show for years now. From last year onwards, common people rubbed shoulders with celebrities inside the Bigg Boss house and the trend is all set to continue in Bigg Boss 11.

Raj Nayak, CEO of Colors tweeted the new promo and wrote: Adding more fizz to your festive season! @BiggBoss with @BeingSalmanKhan. Presented by @iamappyfizz, Powered by @oppomobileindia @ColorsTV.

The teaser takes us back to Salman from Mujhse Shaadi Karoge days. It shows him watering his plants in the balcony. As he sings and waters his plants, some of it from falls into his neighbour’s cup of tea on the ground floor. Salman sings: Gamle mein paani doh, gamla naa joh sukhao. Gamla joh sukh gaya toh, plant marr jaayega...

The livid old man, who is reading his newspaper with his morning tea, steps in front to give him a bit of his mind, screaming: Apne plants ko paani doh yaar, hamarey yahan daily shower kyun khol dete ho.

That’s when his other neighbour in the house bang opposite his teases: Shaadi kar lo abb, woh aayegi toh haath batalegi. Not to be left behind, Salman replies: Aap ko itni jaldi kyun hai ji. Agar aap single honti, toh ho jaati. The neighbour, clearly flattered with all the attention, retorts: Hatt, besharam.

Salman Khan in a shot from the Bigg Boss 11 teaser.

Facing the camera, Salman then speaks to the viewers: Kabhi ho jaati hain nok jhonk, kabhi ho jaaten hai well wishers, tan tana tan, tan tan tara, yeh hai Bigg Boss season 11. Padosi aa rahe hain, bajaane baara, only on Bigg Boss gyarah.

That then sets the mood for the next season of Bigg Boss. It’ll have all the gossip, the catfights, the romances and what have you. The most popular reality TV show in India will air on October 1, two weeks earlier this year, reports Times of India.

According to an earlier DNA report, the first confirmed contestant of the Bigg Boss 11 would be TV actor Niti Taylor. Niti, the report added, signed on to the show after completing work on her other show, Ghulaam.

This season will continue the trend from the last season, where celebrities would be pitted against commoners. Last year’s winner, Manveer Gurjar, was a commoner too.

