Bigg Boss 11 has given a final chance to the contestants to win the prize money they lost a few months ago in the Mission BB 11 task. For the BB Museum task, the living room of the house has been turned into a museum and the participants -- Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Akash Dadlani, Luv Tyagi, Puneesh Sharma and Vikas Gupta -- are given an opportunity to raise their prize money to Rs 50 lakh.

In November, the contestants failed to perform well in the Mission BB 11 task, following which, Bigg Boss took away their prize money entirely. As per the task, the contestants were supposed to stay in a made-up space shuttle for a long time, giving up their bathroom and toilet rights. Puneesh was made the supervisor of the task, to keep with which, he even had to wet his pants.

Housemates during the Mission BB task.

But Hina and the other devised a plan to sabotage the mission by using the bathroom when Puneesh took a nap. Because everyone cheated on the task, Bigg Boss said their prize money has been reduced to zero.

Now, as per the BB Museum task, Vikas, Shilpa, Hina and Akash will have to save a host of items from thieves -- Luv and Puneesh.

Every item will have a prize tag and if the item gets stolen, the amount will be deducted from the prize money of celebrities, and will benefit commoners.

Commoners will be required to keep the items stolen from the museum in a toy truck. Check out the promo video:

However, grapevine suggests that the participants manage to earn the entire amount back with Luv emerging as the best performer.

The Bigg Boss finale will air on January 14.

