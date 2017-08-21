Bigg Boss 11 theme is neighbours: Salman Khan reveals what he wants from his ‘padosi’

A day after releasing the first teaser of the hit show, makers of Bigg Boss 11 have shared a video from the sets of the promo. The video reveals that the theme of the latest season of Bigg Boss is ‘Padosi’ (neighbours) and host Salman Khan also tells us what he wants from his neighbours.

In the one minute long video, Salman says, “Maine apne padosi se kya manga? Pyaar manga, sirf pyaar.”

The promo shows the set up of a small-town neighbourhood as the theme for this year is ‘padosi’. Earlier, Bigg Boss has had themes like ‘Aeroplane’ (Bigg Boss 8) and ‘Heaven and Hell’ (Bigg Boss 7) where contestants were divided into groups and made to live in a certain set-up. With the latest season, perhaps the contestants will live as neighbours and be made to perform tasks.

Checkout the video here:

Bigg Boss 11 will pit the commoner contestants against the celebrity participants for the second time on the show.

Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja, TV actors Nia Sharma and Sana Saeed are the front runners for the celebrity slot in the house this year.



Follow @htshowbiz for more