Bigg Boss 11: Wish to finish studies, says evicted contestant Sapna Chaudhary

Singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary, the latest to be evicted from Bigg Boss 11, says her childhood dream was to be the best student of the class, and now she wants to fulfil it by finishing her education. Sapna started working when she was all of 12 to support her family after her father’s death.

Asked about one of the dreams she wants to pursue, Sapna said, “I wish to finish my studies. I was good in studies and history was my favourite subject. We were financially so poor that I had to discontinue my education. Later, I never even told my mother about my desire to study because education for me was nothing but luxury at that time. Now that I have a little stability in life, at least financially, I want to study.”

She feels “fresh” after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. “I have no complaints. I think I managed to serve my purpose of entering the house. I think one shouldn’t get attached to anything emotionally inside the house because there’s a lot of competition inside and people do not think from the heart, but the head. Secondly, I could have survived for more days if I would have built up a friendship with participants there... That happened in the end though,” said Sapna, who wants to stay in touch with Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Akaash Dadlani from among the participants on the show.

Being a dancer from Haryana, Sapna believes that in north India, girls do not get respect if they work as stage dancers. Her aim via Bigg Boss was to help bring about a change in that mindset. “Yes, we entertain people on stage, but that is my job. That does not mean that in my regular days, anyone, especially men, can walk up to me to tease or look at me with vulgarity in their eyes. Our job does not allow them to disrespect or misbehave with us. Keeping the profession aside, we are normal women. We run our kitchen from whatever we earn and we have responsibilities. Men have no right to look down upon us and treat us like disrespectful entities,” asserted Sapna.

Overwhelmed to meet Bollywood superstar Salman Khan courtesy Bigg Boss, Sapna wishes to shift to Mumbai and work in films. Especially a dance number in Salman’s film, she said.