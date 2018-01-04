Bigg Boss 11: With Hina Khan out of the frame, is it a direct fight between Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta?

In the initial weeks of Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan appeared as the strongest candidate. She was vocal, articulate, energetic and confident. The way she confronted Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde made her a favourite with the viewers. The others were still a clueless lot with absolutely no idea about how a reality show works.

Hina, as she confessed later in a conversation with Priyank Sharma, also had a public relation team working for her outside the house. She ruled the social media as well.

Slowly, others started catching up, especially Vikas Gupta. Though he was harassed by Shilpa Shinde in the beginning, he made friends and kept his promises. Sometimes he took a hit for Hiten Tejwani, sometimes he got nominated for eviction to save Sabyasachi. He gave out the impression of a loyal friend. He also had his PR machinery working tirelessly. He understood that even 10% of the total voting would be able to save him for another week.

Shilpa also changed her tactics and mellowed down. She mended her ways with Vikas and others. She also participated in luxury budget tasks with zeal and won over the audiences.

Among the commoners, Akash Dadlani stood out for all his antics. Luv Tyagi managed to hang in there, thanks to community voting in Delhi-NCR.

Then came the week which changed it all for Hina.

It was the rocket task which started it for Hina. She took some names and criticised them. The video was circulated by her rival PR agencies in which she was critical of Gauahar Khan, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sakshi Tanwar.

It was just the beginning. As expected Gauahar reacted. That prompted other TV actors to settle their scores with Hina Khan. Soon, everybody from Ravi Dubey to Ritwik Dhanjani, began to criticise Hina for her tone and behaviour.

It's the race of the fastest! Who do you think will win the Mount BB task? Find out only on #BB11. pic.twitter.com/iDvpxPtRit — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 3, 2018

This was an indication of how she was alienated from her fellow TV actors. It had a negative impact on the audiences, especially the non-decisive voters. Will it be a wise decision to support her if everybody is blaming Hina?

Since then, she has been in a crisis mode. This may prove costly to her in the later stage when voting will have a more prominent role to play in the game.

On the other hand, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta are a team now with their fans voting for both of them. This immediately makes them more powerful than Hina. If this continues till the end then Hina might find herself competing with Luv Tyagi or Akash Dadlani for the third spot.

And that won’t be an ideal finish for anybody who started so well.