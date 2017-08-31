Bigg Boss 11: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Shilpa Shinde not a part, RJ Abhilash Thapliyal in contention

Names of a number of popular celebrities have been doing the rounds as possible contenders for the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 11. While many of those who are rumoured to be part of the show, hosted by actor Salman Khan, have chose not to comment, others like singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and actor Shilpa Shinde of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame have denied that they are going to be part of the show.

A source close to Yo Yo has said that the singer will not take part in the show and that he does not want to issue an official statement about it either. Shilpa on the other hand was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, “These reports are just rumours, I am not interested in it (Bigg Boss).” Asked if it is true that she had asked for Rs 4 lakh for each episode, Shilpa said, “They had approached me a long time ago but I had clearly said no.”

Meanwhile, one name doing the rounds is that of RJ, actor and satirist Abhilash Thapliyal. A source confirms that he has been approached for the show, and is reportedly a confirmed contestant. Abhilash is a known face on social media for his videos on Arvind Kejriwal titled, The Adventures of Mufflerman. He is also a part of Makhna, a film starring Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem.

Along with Abhilash, the names that are making the rounds are that of Niti Taylor, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Achint Kaur, Vikrant Singh Rajput, Nia Sharma, Cezanne Khan, Rahul Raj Singh, Navpreet Banga and Dhinchak Pooja.

