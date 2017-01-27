Bigg Boss 9 contestant Mandana Karimi marries boyfriend in secret. See pics

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi, who was seen as guest on the reality show on Wednesday, got married in a hush-hush ceremony to her longtime boyfriend Gaurav Gupta. She revealed the big news on Instagram and Twitter.

Mandana Gupta 👫❤️ A photo posted by Mandanakarimiofficial (@mandanakarimi) on Jan 25, 2017 at 10:31pm PST

The Iranian beauty’s tweet on Wednesday reads, “Had a surreal court marriage today in the presence of family. Waiting to celebrate it with our friends for it to turn real-Mandana ‘gupta’.”

Had a surreal court marriage today in the presence of family. Waiting to celebrate it with our friends for it to turn real-Mandana 'gupta' 😛 — mandana karimi (@manizhe) January 25, 2017

Mandana rose to fame as a contestant in Bigg Boss 9. As a guest in the house in last night’s Bigg Boss episode as part of the ‘Mela Task’, we saw Mandana give a really tough time to Lopamudra Raut. She compared the beauty queen to Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om and said that all she does through the day is nag about VJ Bani Judge.

Had such a great time @bigbosss_10 house,Thank you @colorstv team,Felt sOoo good to hear #bigboss voice ❤️ A video posted by Mandanakarimiofficial (@mandanakarimi) on Jan 24, 2017 at 1:38pm PST

Earlier, the Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 actress had revealed her marriage plans with her businessman fiancé and had said she will get married by January or February 2017.

She had said, “I am actually busy planning my wedding so that’s taking most of my time. I plan to get married by the end of January or anytime in February next year.”

Below are few of the couple’s most loved-up Instagrams. Enjoy:

#throwbacksaturday #maldives #love #heart #fiance #newchapter #mandanakarimi #family 💕👫 A video posted by Mandanakarimiofficial (@mandanakarimi) on Jul 30, 2016 at 2:32am PDT

On this special day,I just want to let you know I've had such an amazing time Annoying you over the year (2years) and I can't wait to annoy you even more in the future. Thanks for sticking around babe! Happy anniversary ❤️ A photo posted by Mandanakarimiofficial (@mandanakarimi) on Jul 25, 2016 at 1:26am PDT

Yoga+donuts+cuddles=Happiness #happysunday #happyme #happiness #happy #love 😊👨‍❤️‍👨 A photo posted by Mandanakarimiofficial (@mandanakarimi) on Jul 9, 2016 at 10:55pm PDT

