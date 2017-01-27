 Bigg Boss 9 contestant Mandana Karimi marries boyfriend in secret. See pics | tv | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 27, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Bigg Boss 9 contestant Mandana Karimi marries boyfriend in secret. See pics

tv Updated: Jan 27, 2017 09:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karim revealed on social media that she got married to longtime boyfriend Gaurav Gupta.(Instagram)

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi, who was seen as guest on the reality show on Wednesday, got married in a hush-hush ceremony to her longtime boyfriend Gaurav Gupta. She revealed the big news on Instagram and Twitter.

Mandana Gupta 👫❤️

A photo posted by Mandanakarimiofficial (@mandanakarimi) on

The Iranian beauty’s tweet on Wednesday reads, “Had a surreal court marriage today in the presence of family. Waiting to celebrate it with our friends for it to turn real-Mandana ‘gupta’.”

Mandana rose to fame as a contestant in Bigg Boss 9. As a guest in the house in last night’s Bigg Boss episode as part of the ‘Mela Task’, we saw Mandana give a really tough time to Lopamudra Raut. She compared the beauty queen to Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om and said that all she does through the day is nag about VJ Bani Judge.

Had such a great time @bigbosss_10 house,Thank you @colorstv team,Felt sOoo good to hear #bigboss voice ❤️

A video posted by Mandanakarimiofficial (@mandanakarimi) on

Earlier, the Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 actress had revealed her marriage plans with her businessman fiancé and had said she will get married by January or February 2017.

Read more


She had said, “I am actually busy planning my wedding so that’s taking most of my time. I plan to get married by the end of January or anytime in February next year.”

Below are few of the couple’s most loved-up Instagrams. Enjoy:

#throwbacksaturday #maldives #love #heart #fiance #newchapter #mandanakarimi #family 💕👫

A video posted by Mandanakarimiofficial (@mandanakarimi) on

Yoga+donuts+cuddles=Happiness #happysunday #happyme #happiness #happy #love 😊👨‍❤️‍👨

A photo posted by Mandanakarimiofficial (@mandanakarimi) on

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from tv

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you