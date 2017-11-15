Bigg Boss: Bandgi Kalra’s boyfriend reacts to accusations that he wanted to ‘share’ her with others

Bandgi Kalra’s boyfriend has finally reacted to the explosive allegation she piled against him on hit reality TV show, Bigg Boss. Dennis Nagpal has denied he wanted to ‘share’ her with his friends and believes she is being manipulated by Puneesh Sharma on the show.

In an interview to Bollywood Life, Dennis says Bandgi has done him wrong and called her accusations ‘ridiculous’. “It’s f*cking ridiculous. I don’t know how. The thing is if you don’t want to be with me, don’t deal with me, but why are you insulting me on national TV, and saying things that are not even true, ” he said.

When evicted contestant Priyank Sharma returned to the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry, he asked Bandgi about her boyfriend outside and why her growing closeness with Puneesh. During one Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the topic was raised again when Bandgi silenced everyone once and for all by sharing that she doesn’t want to be with her boyfriend anymore because he wanted to share her with his friends.

Dennis says that the allegations don’t hold true because he is a possessive boyfriend in reality. “I am someone, who is possessive. I am not very possessive, but decently possessive, jitna ek boyfriend ko hona chahiye (like how a boyfriend should be). So saying things like I used to make her sleep with my friends is ridiculous. I used to get uncomfortable when someone used to touch her in a party. So going to this extent…I really don’t know what has happened to her and why is she saying all these things,” he said.

He also talked about how the episode has affected his reputation and his family. “I am in shock. My family is very upset and angry about this whole thing. They have asked me how I failed to sum up Bandgi as a person in our year long relationship. People have been asking us and my parents are hurt. I am shocked. I don’t know what has come upon her,” he said.“I feel that if she wanted to give a reason for leaving me, she could have said anything else but this!! I find it hard to believe that she could cook up lies to this extent. Puneesh must have given her the idea,” he added.

Dennis maintains that he never made any indecent proposal to Bandgi or any other woman. “Not a single girl has ever raised aspersions on my character or referred to the casting couch. I have never indulged in such a thing. This is disgusting,” he says.

Bandgi and Puneesh are safe from this week’s nominations on Bigg Boss.

