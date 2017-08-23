Bigg Boss Tamil: Gayathri evicted, takes a swipe at Oviya

Gayathri Raguramm’s fights with Bigg Boss Tamil’s ex-contestant Oviya are legendary. All through the time that Oviya was inside the house, Gayathri constantly attacked and often used abusive language. Finally, Gayathri too has exited the show at the end of the eighth week. She remains the least liked contestant in the reality TV show.

Her abusive language has been among the talking points of the show, so much so that even show host Kamal Haasan had to intervene and ask her to refrain from doing so. Overall, her attitude has always been under the scanner, with many calling her arrogant and rude. In fact, Kamal Haasan (who is a close family friend) has been accused of being soft on her, with some even saying because she belonged to his caste! Kamal, of course, refuted any such claims. However social media hasn’t forgotten and has relentlessly attacked her and memes galore on her.

Kamal Haasan was accused of favouring Gayathri.

After she was voted out of the show and came onstage to face the public, audience made it clear that they did not appreciate her behaviour inside the house, reports The News Minute.

Quite a few in the audience asked her why spoke the way she did to Oviya. In fact, there was this one teacher in the audience who explained how she told her students not to follow the example set by Gayathri.

In her defence, Gayathri has she was being honest and that she was behaving the way she would have in her own house. She added that abusing was her second nature, though she did regret it now and apologised. “I did not understand how to play this game all this while,” she was quoted as saying in The News Minute.

At that moment, Kamal came in and said that he too came under attack, with some accusing him of siding with Gayathri. Perceptions that he has been soft on her prevail. Just last week, Gayathri was on the verge of eviction when a surprise quiz in the Bigg Boss House saved the day for her. There were murmurs that Bigg Boss had deliberately asked her easier questions.

It was at this juncture that the caste issue came up. While Gayathri was totally zapped, Kamal was quick to response that he did not follow any caste and that it was pure evil. Soon after a short clip of her stay in the house was aired, following which she walked out.

Gayathri may have exited the show, but the abuses haven’t stopped from pouring in. Her Facebook page still receives a lot of hate mail. Kamal reminded viewers that Bigg Boss was a reality TV game and people ought to be forgiving towards contestants. Gayathri’s mother, on the other hand, was clearly worried for her daughter, saying that the stint was tarnishing her daughter’s name in society, the News Minute added.

However, a Twitter post by Gayathri has again got her hatred. She wrote on Twitter: “Who likes Oviya’s originality shouldn’t use oviya for winning” that again sparked a Twitter war. She had also written on twitter, “I’m one man army ????” that was construed as a dig at Oviya’s fans who call themselves Oviya’s army.

Who likes Oviya's originality shouldn't use oviya for winning. — Gayathri Raguramm (@gayathriraguram) August 22, 2017

I'm one man army 😉😁 — Gayathri Raguramm (@gayathriraguram) August 22, 2017

How many noticed @OviyaaSweetz #OviyacomeSoon in today's kolam #SoulofBeautyOviya that bigboss house is full of her memories pic.twitter.com/AQb2kdEgpN — Oviya Army #GirlFans (@TeamOviyaArmy) August 22, 2017

Sometime back, Oviya had posted a video in which she thanked all her supporters but asked all to not abuse other contestants.

However, social media wont spare Gayathri. Some posts brought to notice that when Julie quit, she was shown a video where she was shown what those who she thought were close to her, actually thought of her. Gayathri wasn’t shown any such thing. Her exit was too smooth and many were upset about it.

Meanwhile, after the exit of top controversial contestants -- Julie, Gayathri and Shakti -- Bigg Boss Tamil has lost all its drama. New entrants Bindu Malini, Suja Varunee, Kajal and Harish Kalyan have tried to boost it, but it hasn’t been successful yet.

