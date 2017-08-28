Bigg Boss Tamil: Raiza evicted, house turns into a courtroom as part of a task

It’s been 63 days, and we have entered the 10th week on Bigg Boss Tamil. This week, model-turned-actor Raiza was evicted. Interestingly, this was the second week in a row Raiza made it to the elimination round. Last week, she was nominated along with Gayathri Raghuram, but she somehow managed to escape the eviction safely. However, her recent change in attitude and behaviour earned her the wrath of her inmates, eventually resulting in her exit from the house.

Lately, Raiza was found violating the rules of the show and she was even punished for the same. Not long ago, she was found sleeping during the day time and when punished for it, she laughed it off and called it ‘silly’ which was not taken well by the house mates and Bigg Boss. Apparently, Raiza’s rebellious behaviour made things very difficult for her in the house.

On Saturday, Kamal Haasan emphasized that the contestants are not deprived of any privacy in the house. He said that all of them signed contracts which stated that they will be under surveillance at all times. As part of this week’s task, Haasan asked everyone to share their complaints on other contestants without writing their name. Later, he calls Aarav and asks him to kill Kaajal, by which he has to make her hug him or Harish. As Kaajal complaints about Suja to him, Aarav kills her with ease. He later tells Harish how he planned the plot for Kaajal.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil saw the house turning into a courtroom with Kamal Haasan playing the judge.

As part of the task, Bindu Madhavi has to wear the cap of a cop and say ‘hi buddy’ to get killed. As Aarav and Harish play ping pong with Vaiyapuri and Bindu; she’s made to wear the cop and gets killed. Bigg Boss announces that both Kaajal and Bindu have been killed and they should pretend to be ghosts as Ganesh and Raiza.

Soon, Vaiyapuri is asked to enquire Aarav, Suja, Snehan and Harish about the murders. In no time, it is suspected that one among Snehan, Aarav and Harish could be the killer or even all the three of them. All the contestants are later called to the hall and Bigg Boss asks Aarav to name and his companion and to explain how they killed. When Harish is revealed as Aarav’s companion, everybody is shocked. They explain how they killed the others. Both of them are congratulated for completing the task and are told that their gifts will reach them soon.

The house soon becomes a courtroom and Haasan becomes the judge. Red and green colour cards are given to the audience to give their judgment. All the contestants are given the chance to enact three roles - advocate, the accused who should defend his/her accusations and the person who supports the complaint on the accused.

