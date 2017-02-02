Bigg Boss winner Manveer Gurjar is married, has a daughter, say relatives

No one would have thought while watching the latest season of Bigg Boss that winner Manveer Gurjar’s life outside the show would be so much more controversial than the one he was living on the inside. One of Manveer’s relatives has now said that not only is he already married, he even has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Karan Singh Nagar, Manveer’s maternal uncle, told Times of India that he got married three years ago and has a daughter called Aashi. “He never hid the fact on the show. He had shared it with Nitibha, who was trying to get close to him as well as with Lopamudra and Manu Punjabi. Even Salman bhai was told about it. There were too many intelligent people there. How did a common man rise amid them?,” he said.

Manveer’s sister-in-law Suresh reasons that the fact was hidden to get him more votes. “If he had gone public about his marriage, would so many girls have voted for him?” she said.

Manveer, however, has refuted all claims of him being married and maintains that he is single. “I am not married. Shaadi jaisi cheez aise chhup nahi sakti (something like a marriage cannot stay hidden like that). I have been in the Bigg Boss house since October. Agar yeh sach hota toh ab tak kisi ne toh issue raise kiya hi hota (Had this been true, someone would have raised an issue by now). This has just been done by someone for cheap publicity,” he said.

Two days ago on Monday, a day after he won the show, a video surfaced on YouTube in which Manveer could be seen dressed as a groom in a sherwani and pagdi, leading his baraat. A few pictures on Twitter even showed him with his wife. The clips came as a shock to his fans and followers who were under the impression that Manveer is single and has grown to like Nitibha, another contestant on the show.

Hindustan Times could not verify the reports.

