Bigg Boss winner Manveer Gurjar may already be married. Watch wedding video

Manveer Gurjar, the winner of the latest season of Bigg Boss, may already be a married man, or at least that is what a leaked video of what looks like his wedding suggests.

In the video, he can be seen dressed in a white sherwani and a traditional red pagdi. He is pictured with a few women relatives before the ghudchadai ceremony. The song ‘Chote Chote Bhaiyyon Ke Bade Bhaiyya’ from Hum Saath Saath Hain plays in the background.

Watch the video here:

While on the show, Manveer had said that he had fled his home in Noida due the pressure from his family to get married.

There are also a few pictures of him with his ‘wife’ floating on Twitter:

During the last few weeks of the show, Manveer got close to another contestant, Nitibha Kaul. But in a recent interview to India Today, Manveer’s brother and sister-in-law said that they are not looking for someone like Nitibha as Manveer’s prospective wife.

Hindustan Times could not verify the reports.

