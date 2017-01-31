Bigg Boss winner Manveer Gurjar’s family doesn’t want a wife ‘like Nitibha’ for him

Noida’s Manveer Gurjar may have won the latest season of India’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss on Sunday, but there are still some hurdles to overcome if he wants to take his relationship with co-contestant Nitibha Kaul ahead.

In an interview to India Today, Manveer’s brother and sister-in-law have said that Nitibha isn’t the kind of wife they are looking for Manveer. “She should be homely, simple, and somebody whose thoughts match with Manveer, and who respects the elders in the house. We definitely don’t want someone like Nitibha. There is nothing homely about her,” his sister-in-law said.

Manveer and Nitibha came close in the show. (Colors)

“We are fine with the friendship between the two. But from family perspective, I don’t think she’s the right choice. But then, everyone thinks differently,” his brother Anoop added.

Manveer and Nitibha came close to each other towards the latter half of the show but maintained forever that they are just good friends.

Nitibha with Manveer, Lopamudra Raut and Akansha Sharma. (YouTube grab)

The two were recently spotted celebrating Manveer’s victory with another finalist of the show, Lopamudra Raut and ex-contestant Akansha Sharma. Nitibha shared the day out on Snapchat. Watch the video here:

