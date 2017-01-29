 Bigg Boss winner Manveer Gurjar walks away with Rs 40 lakh | tv | Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss winner Manveer Gurjar walks away with Rs 40 lakh

Bigg Boss 10 Updated: Jan 29, 2017 23:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Noida’s Manveer Gurjar has won the tenth season of Bigg Boss. He won the trophy and the cash prize of Rs 40 lakh.(Colors)

Manveer Gurjar, who grew up in Noida and owns a dairy farm, has won Bigg Boss 10, making millions of Bigg Boss fans’ dreams come true. Living up to the tagline of the tenth season - Indiawaalo ise apna hi ghar samjho, commoner contestant Manveer was announced the winner Sunday evening.

Manveer’s real name is Manoj Kumar Baisoya. His journey inside the house has been one that was dignified and fun-filled.

Manveer Gujjar celebrating his victory with other contestants, host Salman Khan and his family. (Colors)

He shared some wonderful moments with Monalisa, Manu Punjabi and Nitibha Kaul on the show. He also developed a cordial bond with Monalisa and was an important part of the famous trio with Manu and Manveer.

He even met his father after a decade on the show.

Manveer impressed fans and critics alike with his determination and grit when he ignored all physical pain during a task and never resorted to breaking rules for the sake of winning.

Manveer had his own share of rough experiences when he fought with Rohan Mehra, Swami Om and even Monalisa. However, he did not let any of the fights to derail his usually behaviour with everyone.

