Bigg Boss winners over the years: Where are they now?

Bigg Boss will get its tenth winner Sunday evening with the season finale scheduled to be aired in the night. While the suspense this year is more excruciating than the previous editions of the reality show, what with a string of not-so-memorable and plain disgusting incidents inside the house, the fact is that the winner will have his share of being in the spotlight for the next few days. So while we await India’s new Bigg Boss, we try to decode if being crowned winner of India’s most controversial reality show makes any difference in real life?

Rahul Roy (2006)



The blues❤️❤️..photographer tushar/make up Sonia/clothes by libas riyaz Gangji A photo posted by Rahul Roy (@therahulroyofficial) on Nov 19, 2016 at 11:41am PST

Winner of the first season of Bigg Boss, the Aashiqui (1990) fame actor made his Bollywood comeback with psychological thriller To Be Or Not To Be (2016). “I said yes to this film because I was really looking for a strong storyline to make my comeback. I play a mad character,” Rahul said. Sadly, the film disappeared without a whimper on the box office, and with it ended Rahul’s chances of staying in the industry.

Ashutosh Kaushik



After winning the show in 2008, Kaushik, who had also won Roadies V in 2007, got a few blink-and-you-will-miss-it roles in a string of eminently forgettable films. Remember him in Zila Ghaziabad (2013) or Shortcut Romeo (2013)? Perhaps not. This small-town boy from Saharanpur then shifted focus to the small screen, and did some episodes of TV shows such as Comedy Circus — Chinchpokli to China and Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, among others.

Vindoo Dara Singh



India’s Bigg Boss in 2009, Vindu Dara Singh did small roles in movies like Housefull and Son of Sardar, and a few a TV shows. In 2013, his name got embroiled in the IPL betting scandal. He later worked in films including Jatt James, Non Veg, Pranam Valekum, Khanna Patel and Famous Ho Gaya. Remember watching any of these?

Shweta Tiwari



💐 A photo posted by Shweta Tiwari Kohli (@shweta.tiwari) on Nov 15, 2016 at 10:13pm PST

After winning the fourth season in 2011, she played Sweety on the TV show Parvarrish — Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi till August 2013 and also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dik khla Jaa. In July 2013, Shweta married her boyfriend of three years, Abhinav Kohli. “As of now, I’m not doing anything. I’m planning to expand my acting school now,” she said about her professional plans.

Juhi Parmar



💖 A photo posted by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on Nov 4, 2016 at 12:13am PDT

The actor, best known for playing Kumkum in the TV show Kumkum — Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, chose to spend time with her family after winning Bigg Boss 5 in 2011. Juhi, who is married to TV actor Sachin Shroff, gave birth to a daughter in January last year. “My daughter Samaira is keeping me completely busy. I can work my entire life, but being with my child when she uttered her first word or when she sat for the first time was more important to me,” she says.

Urvashi Dholakia



These two Diyas light up my life and I pray that their life be filled with radiance , happiness, love, prosperity and health❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @kshitijdholakia @_sagardholakia_ #diwali #celebration #cantlivewithout #westandtogether❤ A photo posted by Urvashi Dholakia (@urvashidholakia9) on Oct 30, 2016 at 7:18pm PDT

Urvashi, best known as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, was seen doing stand-up comedy on the show Nautanki the Comedy Theatre after winning Bigg Boss in 2012. She then took a break. Now, she says she has started a venture on foreign shores. “There are lot of things that are keeping me busy, but you will have to wait before I make any official announcements. I don’t like to brag. All I can reveal is that I have set up a venture abroad which I have always wanted to do. I believe that I have a life beyond acting, and I also like it that way,” she says.

Gauhar Khan



Actor-dancer Gauhar Khan did not see any major change in her career post her Bigg Boss victory in 2013. She had acted and performed dance numbers in a few films before and continued to do so even after winning the seventh season of Bigg Boss.

Gautam Gulati



TV actor Gautam Gulati saw a major shift in his career after he won the eighth season of Bigg Boss. He bagged his first role in a Bollywood film - the biopic on Mohammad Azharuddin (2016). Gautam played Ravi Shashtri in the film and was appreciated by critics and fans alike.

Prince Narula



Reality TV star Prince Narula had won several reality shows before coming to Bigg Boss 9. After winning the show, he bagged his first acting role and made debut with a TV serial Badho Bahu. The sitcom is quite popular.

