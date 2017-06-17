Bill Cosby sexual assault case: Mistrial declared after jury stays in deadlock for 50 hrs

A US judge has declared a mistrial in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case, after the jury deadlocked following more than 50 hours of deliberations over whether to convict the fallen TV star.

Cosby spokesperson says Bill Cosby's "power is back" after mistrial, tells Gloria Allred to "go back to law school" https://t.co/M4pXEtSZ5h pic.twitter.com/po9TnCj7TZ — ABC News (@ABC) June 17, 2017

The move amounts to a victory of sorts for the 79-year-old pioneering black actor, who had faced spending the rest of his life in prison if convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault against 44-year-old Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the sixth day of jury deliberations in Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse. (AFP)

It is also a blow to the dozens of women who have said they were sexually assaulted by Cosby. Several accusers were in court all week awaiting a verdict and wearing buttons that read “We Stand in Truth.”

Cosby has said any sexual activity was consensual. He still faces at least four civil lawsuits from at least 10 accusers.

Cosby’s starring role as beloved dad Heathcliff Huxtable in The Cosby Show made him a household name, bolstering a reputation built on years of family-friendly standup comedy routines.

His popularity also made him an in-demand product endorser, and he appeared in commercials for Jell-O, Coca-Cola , Ford and others.

He co-starred in the 1960s espionage show I Spy, the first black performer to star in a weekly American TV dramatic series.

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse during his sexual assault trial. (AP)

Cosby said in a radio interview before the trial that he hoped to resume his performing career after the Constand case was resolved.

The jury appeared unable to agree on which version of the night in question to believe: Constand’s or Cosby’s. They spent days asking to have testimony read back, including Constand’s testimony at trial as well as the first report she made to police in 2005.

They also reviewed statements Cosby made about the incident under oath during Constand’s civil lawsuit in 2005 and 2006.

Cosby chose not to testify at trial.

Follow @htshowbiz for more