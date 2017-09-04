Bobby Darling files for divorce from husband Ramneek Sharma citing violence, unnatural sex

Actor Bobby Darling has filed for divorce from her husband, Ramneek Sharma, citing domestic violence and unnatural sex. Speaking with Bombay Times, the actor said, “Ramneek would beat me up after getting drunk and accuse me of having extramarital affairs with every second man.”

Bobby alleged that Sharma “usurped” her “property and money.”

“He made me give him co-ownership of my flat in Mumbai, and did the same when we bought our penthouse in Bhopal. He also bought a SUV using my money immediately after the marriage,” she said. “Now, I am left with nothing.”

To keep an eye on her, Bobby said that Sharma “paid the building’s security guards” who “would inform him of all (her) moves.”

“He kept a tab on who I spoke with and where I went. Tired of the constant bickering, I suggested that we get divorced with mutual consent, but on the condition that I would get my property and the car back. However, he didn’t agree to it. I want my property back so that I can sell it off and move back to Mumbai,” she said.

Bobby has registered an FIR with the Delhi Police and also alleged dowry harassment against Sharma, his mother and brother.

The one-year she spent with Sharma was filled with abuse, she said.“I have faced a lot of domestic violence. I still can’t move my left hand freely and limp while walking. My speech is also slurred. I would cry like a child and pee in my clothes while pleading with him to stop hitting me.”

Speaking about how she finally decided to flee their Bhopal home for New Delhi, the actor said: “Ramneek had gone out to get his phone repaired and I seized the opportunity. I booked a cab and told the cabbie to give the wrong address to the building’s security guards. Had they realised the cab had come to fetch me, they would have informed Ramneek. I packed my belongings and important documents in two suitcases and fled to the airport. Fearing that he would come for me, I spent eight hours in the airport washroom. I also switched off my phone so that my whereabouts couldn’t be traced.”

Bobby married the Bhopal-based businessman in February 2016. She underwent sex change surgery in Bangkok in 2015.

