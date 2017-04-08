Boman Irani, judge on children’s reality show, loves time spent with his grandson

Boman Irani’s ability to connect with children isn’t new, but he says that he has become even fonder of them since he became grandfather in July last year. In fact, the actor is enjoying his time as a judge on a children’s reality television show Sabse Bada Kalakar.

“I think I always connected with kids, but [do so] a little more now because I see my grandson grow every day. And it’s happy to see that in this day and age there are so many opportunities for youngsters,” says the 57-year-old actor.

Boman, who is grandfather to nine-month-old Ziaan, says that watching his first grandchild grow is an experience that can’t be easily described in words.

“I spend a lot of time in the morning and evening with my grandson Ziaan and it is a feeling that can’t be expressed in one interview. Watching him grow is a beautiful, almost poetic feeling,” says Boman.

Talking about his experience of being a part of a reality show for the first time in his career, Boman says, “It is a wonderfully entertaining show and the children are out there doing their thing. The best thing about this show is that it has a guru-shishya format, which will have the kids learn a lot of things.”

Asked if children could come under too much pressure to perform on a reality show, Boman says, “ All I have to say is that there are extracurricular activities in school, then there are academic and creative activities for children. I don’t look at it as work at all when they are performing or preparing for their singing competition. They are just enjoying themselves there, and that is how it’s going to be on this show.”

