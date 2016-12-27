Can you guess the top 5 most-pirated TV shows of 2016? Here’s the list

Game of Thrones has nabbed the dubious title of being the most pirated TV show for the fifth year in a row.

The highest number of people sharing a single episode of the hit HBO series across several torrents was 350,000, right after its sixth season finale aired, according to Torrent Freak. The Walking Dead is at number two spot.

HBO’s Westworld comes in at number three. The sci-fi drama, which is based on Michael Crichton’s 1973 film of the same name, has become a new hit for the cable network.

Other newcomers in the top 10 of the list are FOX’s drama fantasy Lucifer and Amazon’s The Grand Tour, which reunites Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May after their stint at Top Gear.

