Children’s Day: Divyanka Tripathi to Karan Tacker, here’s what these TV stars looked like as kids

On Children’s Day, we asked a few of your favourite TV celebs to share their childhood pics. And they gladly did. Check them out:

Actor Rashami Desai tells us, “I was very pampered by my mother. I used to dance a lot on Madhuri Dixit’s songs. Dancing was great fun. I remember eating lot of chocolates. Everyone used to gift me chocolates. On Children’s day, I would go out with my parents for shopping. I used to eat candy floss and buy new clothes. Those carefree days will never come again.”

Don’t miss that swag Karan Tacker had as a child too!

Divyanka Tripathi was always an actor in the making! She had shared on social media earlier, “Sharing the picture Divyanka wrote, “In #BharatnatyamPerformances all I played was a cow or a deer. This is how far I ever went with learning any dance form. Today whatever I do beyond that is a promotion and in life anything extra is always welcome.”

Uttaran actor Mrunal Jain shares, “I was the most pampered child. My father loved me more than himself, and everything I asked for was given to me. The best part of my childhood was my father used to take me out to play football. He was very encouraging and would always tell me to participate more in sports. My father was my role model and still is. I am still dependent on him in so many ways.”