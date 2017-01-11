Coen brothers to write direct their first TV series, a Western anthology

Joel and Ethan Coen are set to write and direct their first-ever television series, an event anthology set in the Old West.

The limited series Western is titled The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Coen brothers will also produce it through their Mike Zoss Productions label, reported Variety.

Megan Ellison and Annapurna Television’s president of television, Sue Naegle, will serve as executive producers.

“We are very excited to be working with Megan and Sue on this project,” the Coen brothers said.

It’s still unclear how theatrical distribution could play a part in the project, but the intent is to shoot Buster Scruggs as a miniseries. According to sources, the scope of the project seemed too challenging to be covered in one feature film.

Plot details are unknown, though it will intertwine six different story lines.

