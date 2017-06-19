Comedy helped me reinvent myself: Manav Gohil

For a long time, Manav Gohil stuck to roles that were dramatic and had a “hero” element when he was working in TV shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, CID and The Buddy Project. But when he starred in a fantasy comedy show, Yam Hai Hum (YHH), he realised that he enjoyed doing comedy. “I realised that comedy was fun,” Manav says. “I also felt that after working all day, I didn’t feel as tired. It could be because I had funny scenes or maybe it was just the light atmosphere on the set. Also, comedy helped me reinvent myself. I saw myself in a new light and enjoyed it.”

YHH was on air for two years, and after it ended, Manav took a small break from TV to do movies in Gujarat. He says, “I wanted to see how they [Gujarati movies] fare and how good their reach is. I consciously avoided work on TV, as I wanted to focus on the Gujarati films. They fared well, and it was a good experience. So, when I was offered another comedy show Tenali Rama this year, I decided to take it up. I was a bit apprehensive that my last show was a costume drama and I would be doing another one now.” The actor will play a king in the new comedy Tenali Rama.

Manav says that he was unsure about costume dramas, but he has begun enjoying them. “In YHH, I played Yamraj (the God of Death), and I didn’t have much of a costume. I was nude for the most part (laughs). There was a dhoti, a mukut (crown) and some jewellery. But look at the scenario on Indian television today — most shows [on air] are fantasy dramas. The era of men in suits and business tycoons is behind us, as the audience has been saturated by those themes.” The actor says he’d love to play a suave detective or a businessman, but knows that fantasy is “the new trend” and the audience wants to watch it. “As an entertainer, I am acting for the people, and therefore, I should play roles they enjoy watching. I am getting roles in costume dramas, and so, I’m not shying away from them,” he says.

Manav and his wife Shweta Kawatra are both actors who enjoy keeping a low-profile. They are rarely seen at events or parties and aren’t very active on social media either. Ask him about it, and he says, “I am a little shy and like to keep things real. Most of my friends are not from the industry and have different sensibilities. While working, I make friends who become family. I enjoy spending time at home with my wife and daughter. We love to travel and are happy in our world.”

